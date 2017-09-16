DoE wants more women to join the energy sector

The Department of Energy (DoE) is encouraging more women to join the energy industry in nation-building.

“We encourage women to venture in the energy sector as they can also be great engineers and designers of infrastructure projects and energy devices, thus making the energy sector more gender-responsive,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said on Friday.

The Energy department has embarked on an advocacy towards the promotion of gender equality and non-discrimination of women in “the long energy value chain from exploration and development, midstream sectors related to generation, transmission, and distribution up to utilization.”

Cusi issued the statement as the DoE commenced the second series of its ENEReady program in Pasig City to debunk misconceptions about the industry in order to cultivate a more gender-balanced employment in the energy sector.

The Cabinet official noted there has been no significant increase in the number of women taking up engineering courses and graduating in science program over the last five years.

The DoE has numerous women officials including Assistant Secretary Caron Lascano, Director Angelina Manga of Administrative Services, Director Mylene Capongcol of the Renewable Energy Management Bureau, Director Melita Obillo of the Energy Resource Development Bureau, Director Araceli Soluta of Financial Services, and Director Amy de Guzman of Energy Research Testing and Laboratory Services.

Among the female executive in the energy sector are Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp. officer-in-charge Lourdes Alzona, National Power Corp. Vice President for Administration and Finance Lorna Dy, National Transmission Corp. Vice President for Corporate Services Group Zita Marie Fajardo, and National Grid Corp. of the Philippines spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza.

The DoE introduced the program to encourage young students to pursue careers based on their interest, passion, and strength.

Cusi pointed out educating students in energy would allow them to better appreciate issues confronting the industry in relation to their daily lives or in their future profession.

The program recognizes that the industry has always been perceived as a male-oriented, with minimal representation of women reflecting the apparent gender gap which could be attributed to gender stereotyping in the energy sector.