Does a better fitting golf club make a difference?

Club Champion, a golf club fitting and building company, is coming to Cary. A fitting studio will open in April at 419 Crossroads Blvd.

Club Champion fits, sells and builds custom golf clubs using clubheads, shafts and grips from such brands as Callaway, TaylorMade, Ping, Titleist, PXG, Fujikura and Golf Pride. The company says it delivers a tour-quality fitting that produces longer, more accurate shots.

With 3,000 square feet, the Cary studio has been designed to showcase Club Champion’s fitting experience and 35,000 hittable clubhead and shaft combinations. The studio includes two indoor hitting bays with launch monitors for analyzing performance, a putter fitting system with practice green, and a build shop for repairing and assembling golf clubs by hand.

“Our approach is unbiased, with no promotion of any specific vendors,” said Joe Lee, the company’s CEO. “Our only goal is to find the best combination of components to help customers hit longer, more accurate shots, and lower their scores and enjoy the game more.

“A recent Golf Magazine study showed our average customer gained 22 yards off the tee, 15 yards with their irons and lowered their scores by three strokes,” Lee said. “Many players think they aren’t good enough to be custom fit. But the study showed that higher-handicappers saw the biggest gains. Some of these golfers gained as much as 25 more yards with their drivers and shaved as many as 10 strokes per round.”

The Cary location is part of a larger expansion by the Chicago-based company. It will be adding 11 new locations by summer; it currently has 28 studios across the country.

Mediterranean fare in Cary

Zoës Kitchen, a fast-casual chain serving freshly made Mediterranean dishes, will open its first Cary restaurant this month at 2007 Walnut St.

In a news release, the company said: “Zoës Kitchen embraces the Mediterranean way of life, which is about friends and family, staying active, and sharing simple food made from fresh, natural ingredients. Our menu is inspired by the cuisines and flavors of the 21 countries of the Mediterranean. With no microwaves or fryers, grilling is the predominant method of cooking, along with an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh herbs, olive oil and lean proteins.” To learn more, go to zoeskitchen.com.

Park West Village bolstering its lineup

Park West Village, the sprawling shopping center off of Chapel Hill Road in Morrisville, is adding to its lineup of stores.

Coming this year and next are Michaels and Bath & Body Works. Recent arrivals include Panera Bread and Clean Juice.

Michaels, North America’s largest specialty provider of arts and crafts, will join Park West Village later this year. The store will offer more than 30,000 products for creative projects, children’s hobbies, floral arranging, framing, home décor, scrapbooking and seasonal décor. The 23,000-square-foot retailer will be within the former Gander Mountain space.

Bath & Body Works, a provider of body care products, will be next to TJ Maxx. The store is projected to open in 2019.

Clean Juice offers organic options from the only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Panera Bread focuses on meals with no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, colors or flavors.

“We’re excited to expand our list of leading national retailers to include Michaels and Bath & Body Works. They will enable Park West Village visitors to enjoy an even more diverse shopping experience,” said Shannon Dixon, executive vice president of Southeast development and leasing for CASTO, the shopping center’s owner.

