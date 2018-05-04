DoF: April inflation likely higher at 4.5%

INFLATION could have hit 4.5 percent last month with “sin” products still driving the uptick, the Finance department said on Thursday.

“Using the new base, inflation rate in April may have increased to 4.5 percent, up from the prior month’s 4.3 percent,” the department said in an economic bulletin issued ahead of today’s release of official inflation data.

Domestic inflation surged to 4.3 percent in March from February’s revised 3.8 percent in February — surpassing the top end of the central bank’s 2.0-4.0 percent target range — based on 2012 prices.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has forecast April inflation to hit 3.9-4.7 percent while analysts polled by The Manila Times have also said that the rise in consumer prices would again top 4.0 percent.

“Sin products continue to drive inflationary pressure,” the Finance department said, noting that prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco likely rose by 24.1 percent from 7.4 percent a year earlier.

It noted that sin products would account for as much as 0.5 percentage point of April inflation, much higher than 0.16 percentage posted in the same month last year.

“Price movements, nevertheless, appear to be normalizing as shown by the declining month-on-month change: 0.7 percent in February to the 0.5 percent forecast in April,” the department said.

Other estimated price upticks were for clothing and footwear (2.12 percent from 2.02 percent), furnishings and household equipment (2.69 percent from 2.67 percent), health (2.57 percent from 2.41 percent), communication (0.31 percent from 0.30 percent), education (1.89 percent from 1.78 percent), and restaurants and miscellaneous services (3.5 percent from 3.04 percent).

The Finance department also noted that Manila Electric Co.’s per kilowatt-hour rate for households consuming 200 kWh per month increased to P10.55 in April from P10.32 a month ago.

The price of diesel, meanwhile, rose to P43.31 per liter from P41.15 in Metro Manila while gasoline prices increased to P54.37 per liter from P52.75.