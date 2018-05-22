DoF, BSP push initiatives, fintech use for rural banks

THE Department of Finance (DoF) is pushing initiatives on helping rural banks reduce the number of unbanked Filipinos as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is urging them to take advantage of new financial technologies (fintech).

During the 65th Annual Convention and General Membership Meeting of the Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines (RBAP) in Davao City on Monday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the fact that many Filipinos remained unbanked, despite the economy’s continued growth, indicated their inability to access financial services or make investments.

According to him, the DoF, with the help of the BSP and state-owned banks, are finding ways to relax deposit requirements, introduce new financial products, and increase the use of new technologies for electronic payment systems to help rural bankers include more Filipinos in the financial system.

“Technological changes will revolutionize the way we do banking. I urge you to embrace” forthcoming changes, the Finance chief told attendees.

“This revolution in the financial sector will power our economic growth and help us be competitive in the future,” he said.

To enable micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and unbanked Filipinos to take advantage of the economy’s rapid growth, the Finance department is pushing for the approval of Senate Bill 354, or the Secured Transactions Act.

This priority bill of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) aims to increase the use of technology in rural lending. It also aims to help farmers and countryside entrepreneurs tap their warehouse receipts, farm equipment, and other forms of property as collateral to access credit.

The department is also pushing for the development of a fully automated credit information system, which will equip financial institutions with a modern centralized credit registry under the Credit Information Corp. to facilitate lending activities.

Innovative technologies

During the event, BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr., who gave a keynote speech, said it was crucial for the rural banking industry to leverage on innovative technologies and liberalized branching rules that the central bank had initiated.

“This will further expand market reach and enhance existing service delivery channels in rural areas,” he added.

According to him, regulators are optimistic that the industry can be a strong provider of banking services by taking advantage of available technologies.

“Opportunities for growth may be seized [if]you cater to the needs of the young generation,” the BSP chief said, noting fintech’s potential to transform financial services in light of the country’s young demographic profile.

“The areas where rural banks can incorporate fintech in their operations are wide open. Let us embrace the responsible use of technology and innovation to become better bankers,” Espenilla said.