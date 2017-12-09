DoF cites progress on regional taxation deals

Regional discussions on taxation are inching closer to the goal of strengthened cooperation among the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), the Finance department said.

In a report to Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, the department;s Domestic Finance Group (DFG) said “substantial progress” had been achieved as it noted initiatives completed and endorsed by the Asean Forum on Taxation-Working Group (AFT-WG).

These include a strategic action plan and a set of annual priorities — which should allow Asean to move ahead on harmonizing withholding tax rates — and an exchange of information and training program for tax policy and administration, Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran said.

Beltran, who is also the Finance department’s chief economist, said South Korea’s Kookmin Institute had offered to host and shoulder the costs of the training program.

The Philippines currently chairs the forum and a second working group meeting was held last October 24 to 25 in Panglao, Bohol.

All 10 Asean member-states, except for Malaysia, were represented in the meeting. The event gathered around 50 participants, 40 of whom were foreign delegates including members of the Asean secretariat and a speaker from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Southeast Asia is one of the fastest-growing regional blocs in the world, the Finance department said. Intra-Asean trade and investments have risen in the past few years, fueled by the goal of creating an integrated regional market through the Asean Economic Community.

Member-states are also working to lower regional barriers to trade and harmonize rules and standards.

The AFT was formed in 2011 in Indonesia, following an endorsement by the region’s finance ministers, to provide Asean with a platform to support dialogues on taxation issues for regional integration, particularly concerns related to withholding tax and double taxation.

Beltran said the next AFT-WG meeting will likely be held in March 2018, the agenda for which includes the presentation of initial results by global firm Deloitte on a proposed study of the withholding tax structure in Asean.

Also expected to be discussed in the March 2018 meeting is the training by the Kookmin Institute and progress on the completion of the double taxation agreements, Beltran said.