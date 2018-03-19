DoF: Govt to keep granting incentives

The government’s incentives rationalization push does not mean that perks will no longer be given to investors, the Finance department said.

“That the government will put ‘a stop to current incentives’ is a misconception of the proposed modernization of fiscal incentives. This is simply not true,” Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua said in a statement.

“Incentives will remain to be granted, but more judiciously this time so that there is a better balance between the investment and fiscal sustainability goals,” he added.

Concerns have been raised that Package 2 of the government’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program could affect the country’s competitiveness. The measure, which is being reviewed by Congress, aims to gradually lower corporate income tax rates and at the same time revise incentives to make these “targeted, time bound, transparent and performance-based.”

Last week, Fitch Group unit BMI Research said that “while the proposed tax reforms in the second package would streamline the complex tax system, we believe it will likely weigh on the country’s competitiveness and create uncertainty for investors in the near-term.”

Chua said the Finance department “recognizes the role of incentives to encourage investments” and added that a cost benefit analysis was being done to determine what perks to give to certain businesses.

“Rather than provide incentives in perpetuity to only a select set of industries without any accountability,” he said, noting that the government also needs to “address the more urgent concerns of modernizing infrastructure and investing in education and health to give all businesses, whether local or foreign, and whether large or small, a level playing field.”

“Incentives should not be used as a band-aid solution. This is what the country has been doing for 50 years so it is high time to change this misguided policy,” he said.

Chua said the Finance department was looking forward to inputs from various sectors on Package 2, which he described as “all about fair and accountable tax incentives”.

The Philippines, with 123 laws that grant investment incentives outside of the tax code and 14 investment promotion agencies authorized to give such perks, is also the only country that gives incentives that last forever.

“We have been granting incentives for 50 years and it is time we reevaluate whether the benefits are worth the cost,” Chua said.