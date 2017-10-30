DoF keen on samurai bond offering next yr

A planned samurai bond offering could push through next year as the government wants to diversify its funding sources, a Cabinet official said.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told reporters that he had asked National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon to look into the offering, which would follow a panda bond issuance expected later this year.

“We discussed the possibility of Samurai bonds and I told her [De Leon], she should make a position on that,” he said.

“I suppose the direction I am thinking [of], but we have to confirm it, is we’ll probably do a samurai bond sometime next year,” Dominguez added.

A primary consideration is that the government wants “to diversify our sources”, the Finance chief said, adding “we haven’t done a samurai bond in a long time.”

Samurai bonds are yen-denominated securities that are issued by non-Japanese entities in Tokyo and are subject to Japanese regulations.

“We have to get indication on appetite, will it be tapered? We’ll [also]have to get indication on interest rates, what the exchange risks are going to be,” Dominguez said of the planned offering, which he had flagged last month as economic managers conducted roadshows in Beijing and Tokyo.

The Monetary Board has already approved the government’s plans to tap Chinese capital via the issuance of panda bonds and Dominguez has said that a $200-million offering could be launched this month or in November.

The Philippines last sold samurai bonds in 2010, raising ¥100 billion or $1.1 billion that was used to help plug a budget deficit.

The 10-year bonds, sold via private placement, carried a coupon of 2.32 percent and was the country’s first yen bond sale in nine years.