DoF sees revenue loss from House measure

A legislative measure calling for lower corporate income taxes (CIT) and the modernization of investor incentives will result in a P97-billion revenue loss during the first two years of its implementation, a Finance official claimed on Monday.

House Bill 7458, filed last month by Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu, Deputy Majority Leader Aurelio Gonzales, and Rep. Dakila Carlo Cua, contains features similar to Package 2 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program that the government wants Congress to approve this year.

“In this version, it will be a loss because our rationalization in fiscal incentives begins two years later because of the transition period. So in the first two years, it is a definite loss. Our estimate is P30 billion in 2019 and P67 billion in 2020,” Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua said.

Estimates show a further revenue loss of P113 billion by 2021 but Chua said this would be mitigated by revenues from incentives rationalization.

“The rationalization will kick in so that P113-billion loss will be much lower. But we still cannot account [how much because]it depends on who will qualify in the next incentives regime and how many of the ones with the sunset [perks]will shift to the regular [provisions],” he added.

Asked if the government would be supporting HB 7458, Chua said the Finance department would be conducting a study regarding the pros and cons of the bill.

He stressed that the original government proposal was revenue neutral at any given time, with whatever is saved by the government returned to the people immediately in the form of lower income taxes.

HB 7458 calls for a 1-percentage point reduction in the current 30 percent CIT every year for domestic, resident foreign and non-resident foreign firms starting 2019, provided that the rate does not drop below 20 percent, while modernizing fiscal incentives to make these performance-based, targeted, time-bound and transparent.

Similar to the version proposed by Finance and Trade departments, the bill also aims to formulate a three-year Strategic Investments Priority Plan to ensure that only industries providing a positive economic spillover are given incentives.