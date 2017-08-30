DOF uncovers P50-M ‘white elephant’ IT project

THE Department of Finance (DOF) has uncovered a P50-million “white elephant” information technology (IT) project left behind by the past administration that aims to support the Treasury’s operations in Manila from the remote location in the Visayas.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DOF said the project called for a state-of-the-art “Disaster Recovery” (DR) Site to back up the operations of the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) in Manila from a city in the Visayas, where major telecommunications providers have not yet installed high-speed broadband connectivity networks to support the system’s critical requirements.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd instructed the bureau to find out who was behind the project.

In the meantime, Dominguez said, the Treasury should find ways to put the project to good use and to hire a private service provider to ensure that the DR would run efficiently. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO