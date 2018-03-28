DoF upbeat on CIT, incentives reforms

The Finance department has expressed optimism that Congress will be able to pass tax reform measures seeking to cut corporate income taxes (CIT) and rationalize incentives within the year.

The department on Tuesday welcomed last week’s filing of House Bill (HB) 7458, which is expected to be tackled once legislators — currently on a two-month break — return to work on May 14.

“With the timely filing of the measure in the House, we are optimistic that this proposal, along with the remaining tax reform packages, would be approved by the Congress within the year,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said in a statement.

HB 7458 is similar to the Finance department’s Package 2 proposal in that it calls for gradual cuts in the CIT rate and the modernization of perks granted to investors.

Authored by Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu, Deputy Majority Leader Aurelio Gonzales and Rep. Dakila Carlo Cua, HB 7458 was filed on March 20.

It is expected to be referred to the appropriate committee once Congress resumes session.

The bill provides for a one-percentage point reduction in the current 30 percent CIT every year for domestic, resident foreign and non-resident foreign firms starting 2019, provided that the rate does not go below 20 percent,

Fiscal incentives, meanwhile, will be revised to make them performance-based, targeted, time bound, and transparent.

Similar to the version proposed by Finance and Trade departments, the bill also aims to formulate a three-year Strategic Investments Priority Plan (SIPP) to ensure that only industries that provide positive spillover to the economy, based on rigorous cost-benefit analysis, are given incentives.

“HB 7458 also aims to either amend or repeal tax incentive provisions and processes contained in 114 special laws,” Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua said.

“The long list of incentives managed by investment promotion agencies has caused confusion among investors availing themselves of these tax perks,” he added.

Under the bill’s simplified and harmonized menu, businesses under the SIPP can avail of income tax holidays (ITH) of up to three years, a reduced CIT rate of 15 percent up to 5 years inclusive of the ITH, a 50 percent tax allowance for qualified capital expenditures, and varied rates of tax deductions for research and development, training, labor expenses, infrastructure development and reinvestment.

The bill includes a Finance department proposal to expand the mandate of the Fiscal Incentives Review Board beyond government-owned and -controlled corporations to include the approval of incentives for all registered enterprises as recommended by various investment promotion agencies and the reconstitution of this body with the Secretary of Finance as chairperson.

In line with the goal of making investment incentives time-bound, the bill also contains a “sunset” or a phase-out provision for incentives granted to registered enterprises over two to five years, depending on the length of time these businesses have already benefited from such perks.