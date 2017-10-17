DOF wins cases vs 20 officials

The Department of Finance (DoF) said its anti-corruption unit Revenue Integrity Protection Service (RIPS) has been able to obtain orders imposing administrative sanctions on 20 erring employees and officials under its attached agencies. In a statement on Tuesday, the Finance department said these decisions were promulgated by the Office of the Ombudsman and Civil Service Commission (CSC) from January to September this year. It added that the Ombudsman and CSC found the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Bureau of Customs (BoC) employees and officials guilty of grave misconduct and serious dishonesty. The two agencies also found anomalies regarding the accomplishment and filing of the personnel’s Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN). In the administrative cases filed by RIPS, the penalty of dismissal from the service was imposed on two BIR employees and three Customs employees that carried penalties of forfeiture of benefits, perpetual disqualification to hold public office and a bar to taking civil service examinations. Earlier, Finance Undersecretary Bayani Agabin said some high-ranking officials are also under RIPS investigation for alleged corrupt practices. Customs employees earlier identified by Sen. Panfilo Lacson involved in the tara or payoff system in the bureau were also under investigation, he added. Last month, Lacson tagged then-Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and other officials and personnel of the Customs bureau as among those receiving payoffs.

Advertisements