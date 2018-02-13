DOH activates 24/7 Dengue hotlines

TARLAC: The Department of Health (DoH) has activated its 24/7 Dengue hotlines that would answer queries and concerns about the dreaded disease and the Dengvaxia controversy among parents in Central Luzon.

Hotline numbers in Central Luzon provinces are: Aurora—09983242226, Bataan—09983242246, Bulacan—09983242261, Nueva Ecija—09983241496, Pampanga—09213688549, Tarlac —09983242265, and Zambales—09213688547.

DoH regional director Leonita Gorgolon facilitated the recent Regional Dengue Stakeholders’ Forum attended by about 800 local chief executives, barangay (village) officials and local health officers to address concerns about the Dengvaxia vaccine and related issues.

In Tarlac, parents asked the Department of Education and the DOH to enlighten them about what they can do so they will not be anxious about their children who were given the vaccine.

Adonis Tipay, whose child was inoculated with Dengvaxia, said both departments have already offered their willingness to meet with them at a schedule that is yet to be determined.

But he clarified that parents are aware of the protocol observed in the implementation of the vaccination program among public school children.

“All we want is to be enlightened about the case of our children. We were told that if ever our children would get dengue we have to go to a government hospital. The choice should be ours, it was not our fault anyway,” he said.

Another parent, Mylene Baybado, said she was not in favor of vaccine against dengue even before it was implemented.

“I didn’t allow it. I did not even sign the letter from the school of my child regarding the administration of the vaccine. Not that I don’t trust the government then but I don’t trust the vaccines,” she said.

Baybado said she learned that Dengvaxia is intended for those who already had dengue, making her decide to refuse the vaccine for her child.

“The DoH did not discuss that it must be given to children who previously had dengue. But overall, it was unclear. It was like a tryout,” she added.