DOH ALERT UP ON THYROID CANCER

ILOILO CITY: The Department of Health (DOH) raised the alert level on thyroid cancer as the seventh most common cancer in the Philippines, ranking fourth among females and 17th among males. The DOH report showed that as of July 2014, a total of 5.8 million Filipino adults have goiter, the most common thyroid disorder that is a sign of thyroid cancer. DOH Regional Director Marlyn Convocar said that aside from breast cancer, anyone can be taught how to do a proper self-check for early signs of thyroid cancer and to address myths regarding the illness. Convocar said the easiest way to do the self-check is to examine the neck for abnormal lumps. In front of a mirror, with a glass of water see if there are any visible lumps moving up and down while taking a sip of water. For men, any lump below the Adam’s apple may be abnormal and must be further checked.

LYDIA C. PENDON