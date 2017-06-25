DoH allays fear over dengue cases in Negros

BACOLOD CITY: There is no reason yet to be alarmed over the rising mortality rate of dengue in the Negros Island Region (NIR), according to the Department of Health (DoH) in the region.

Dr. Emilia Monicimpo, DoH director for NIR, said their records showed that the number of dengue cases is still a low two percent in the region covering January to June 2017 compared to the same period last year.

Monicimo pointed out that it is only Negros Occidental where there are 1,203 cases from which there were 13 reported deaths.

This number is higher than the 1,174 cases with five deaths recorded last year.

DoH records also showed that of the 13 deaths in the province, five were in Bacolod City.

Monicimpo urged the public to always maintain cleanliness in their surroundings to prevent dengue-carrying mosquitoes from breeding.

Earlier, data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Negros Occidental showed that the number of dengue cases in the province is lower by 16 percent compared to the first sixth months in the previous year.

Dengue deaths were recorded in San Carlos City, Silay City, Kabankalan City, Hinigaran, Escalante City, Victorias City and Bago City.

Dr. Ernell Tumimbang, provincial health officer, said the PHO will create a Dengue Review Team to study why the number of deaths increased this year when the number of cases lowered.

EUGENE Y. ADIONG