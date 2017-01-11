DOH allocates P30M for towns struck by ‘nina’

The Department of Health (DOH) Mimaropa (Oriental Mindoro and Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) has allocated a P30-million budget for procurement of medicines and financial assistance to municipalities in Mindoro and Marinduque that were hit by Typhoon Nina. Calapan City and Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro received P3 million each. Boac, Buenavista, Torrijos, Mogpog, Santa Cruz and Gasan in Marinduque received P2 million each. The Marinduque provincial government provided another P3 million for the victims. Eduardo Janairo, DOH regional director, said all health facilities in the region are on Code Blue Alert, which places all medical personnel on 24-hour duty.