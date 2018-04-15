DoH-ARMM slams killing of Sulu health official

COTABATO CITY: Regional secretary Kadil Sinolinding Jr., of the Department of Health-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DoH-ARMM) strongly condemned the killing last Thursday of a senior staff of the Sulu Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) in Jolo.

Sinolinding branded the murder of Edmiraldo Suliano Wee as a “direct attack” on the neutral medical community in the autonomous region.

“He was an administrative staff of the IPHO in Sulu, not a medical practitioner but was working for the health outfit so he was part of ARMM’s medical service community just the same,” Sinolinding said.

Medical workers here urged leaders to protect their co-workers in the troubled province following Wee’s brutal killing.

Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, ARMM Police Regional Office director, said Wee, 38, a Muslim convert died on the spot when gunmen attacked him on his a motorcycle in Barangay San Raymundo.

More than a dozen teachers and personnel of ARMM’s health and social welfare departments had either been kidnapped or harassed by criminal gangs and Abu Sayyaf bandits in recent years.

Employees of the DoH-ARMM in the regional capitol here in Cotabato City said they will draft a manifesto appealing to provincial leaders in Sulu, the police and the military to cooperate in putting a judicial closure to Wee’s murder.

Mijares said the Sulu provincial police enlisted the help of traditional leaders and village officials to identify and arrest of Wee’s killers.