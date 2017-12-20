DoH on ‘Code White’ to treat firecracker victims

THE Department of Health (DoH) will be on “Code White” beginning Thursday, December 21 until January 5, 2018 for firecracker-related injuries during the New Year celebration.

A “Code White” refers to the readiness of hospital staff, such as general and orthopedic surgeons, anesthesiologists, internists, operating room nurses, eye doctors, and eye, nose and throat (ENT), as well as head and neck specialists, to respond to any emergency situation.

“Our primary and secondary teams are ready. Our medicines are ready, and we are ready to receive patients,” Health Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo said.

The Health Department is hoping to achieve zero firecracker-related injuries this coming New Year, especially with the issuance of Executive Order (EO) 28 regulating the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

“This year, we hope to see more reduction because the EO has been signed last June,” Bayugo said.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued EO 28 on June 20, limiting the use of firecrackers to community displays to minimize the risk of injuries and casualties.

From the period of December 21, 2016 to January 5, 2017, a total of 630 fireworks-related injuries were recorded by the DoH.

This is 34 percent less than the five-year (2011-2015) average and 292 cases or 32 percent less compared to the same time period in 2016.

Of the total 630 cases, 627 were injuries on the body while 3 cases involved ingesting the firecrackers. No deaths were reported. KENNETH HERNANDEZ