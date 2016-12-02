DOH conducts campaign vs fireworks in WVisayas

ILOILO CITY: The Department of Health (DOH) in Western Visayas on Friday gathered stakeholders from this region to kick off its “Iwas Paputok Awareness Campaign” this holiday season.

DOH 6 regional coordinator for the Violence and Injury Prevention Program (VIPP), May Ann Sta. Lucia, said the awareness campaign is specifically directed to children aged 10 to 14 years old who are mostly the victims of firecracker related injuries.

It also aimed to educate parents, teachers and local chief executives.

“The good news is that the number of cases has been decreasing from 2014 and 2015. The people are now aware about the hazards, the dangers and this year we are really advocating for the prohibition of the individual and residential use of these firecrackers,” she said.

Region 6 is second to the National Capital Region (NCR) in terms of injuries because of the presence of two firecracker factories in the region.

In 2015, DOH recorded 932 cases of firecracker-related injuries in the region, which is eight percent higher than the cases in 2014 but four percent lower than the five-year average.

PNA