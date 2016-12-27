DOH Cordillera reiterates call for ‘Iwas Paputok’

BAGUIO CITY: The Department of Health (DOH) Cordillera reiterated its call for a safe celebration of the New Year without the use of firecrackers.

Amelita Pangilinan, DOH-CAR assistant regional director, said they are consistently reminding the public, especially the children and their parents, not to use any kind of firecracker to avoid injuries.

Instead of firecrackers, Pangilinan said, the public is encouraged to use safe merry-making instruments and alternative noise-makers such as “torotot” (horn), car horns or by playing loud music.

Local government units are also urged to foster community fireworks display.

Records from DOH Cordillera show that there were 63 firecracker and fireworks related injuries all over the region in 2015. Abra had the highest with 25, Apayao with 14, Baguio City – 11, Benguet – 9, Kalinga – 2 and Mountain Province and Abra with one each.

The youngest firecracker victim was three years old and the oldest was 59, their injuries mostly caused by piccolo. Most of the victims were male.

In case of an injury from firecrackers, Pangilinan reminded that the wounds must be immediately washed with clean running water until all visible dirt and gunpowder residue is removed. The patient must be rushed immediately to the nearest health facility for proper medical attention to prevent permanent injuries and disability or death due to tetanus.