DOH eyes completion of 4 drug rehab facilities this year

MANILA: Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. Paulyn Ubial said Tuesday that four drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation centers (DATRCs) are expected to be completed this year.

During the #RealNumbersPH Forum held at Crowne Plaza Manila, Ubial said eight projects have been donated by the private sector and international partners.

These commitments are from the San Miguel Foundation, Kausaban Foundation, Megaworld Corp., Friends of the Philippines, and Alliance Global Group, Inc., as well as China and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

These projects will be located in Bataan, Bohol, Taguig, Bukidnon, Cavite, Agusan del Sur, Davao, and the Soccksargen region.

The official mentioned that the eight projects have a total bed capacity of 3,500.

“Of the eight (projects), four are done with their ground breaking, so we expect the four to be completed before the end of the year,” said the health chief.

She added that the other four projects are seen to start construction next year.

“We expect early next year that all the eight projects will be completed,” Ubial said.

Aside from these commitments from the private sector, the DOH will build seven more using its own budget.

Each of the seven facilities will have a capacity of 200 to 300 beds, for a total capacity of 2,100 beds.

Ubial noted that the seven DATRCs will be constructed in areas that have no drug rehabilitation facility.

These DATRC projects in the pipeline will have a total capacity of 5,600 beds.

To date, there are 48 DATRCs nationwide. PNA

PNA/CC