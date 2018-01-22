DoH launches dengue immunization ID card

TARLAC: The Department of Health (DoH) launched the Dengue Immunization Record Card to be distributed in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Metro Manila and Cebu areas as part of the intensified monitoring of recipients of the Dengvaxia vaccine.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd led the launch of the identification cards (ID) during the Provincial Dengue Summit held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando City, Pampanga recently.

DoH regional director Leonita Gorgolon said the ID system will help in strengthening their surveillance and reporting system for any adverse effect after the immunization of those vaccinated with Dengvaxia.

There are two types of cards, according to Gorgolon – the bigger one for the parents and smaller one for the vaccine recipient.

Both cards contain basic information about the recipient of the vaccine including name, grade level, gender, name and contact number of parent or guardian, as well as the number of doses received and the date the dose was administered.

The ID also contains basic guidelines and the DoH hotline numbers when the child manifests symptoms of dengue.

“In case the child manifests dengue symptoms, the ID must be presented to the health facility so that they know that he or she is a recipient of Dengvaxia and will be given priority,” she added.

The ID was conceptualized to address the concerns of those who were inoculated with Dengvaxia.

“For the mothers, we are giving them IDs as well because there are instances that mothers go to health facilities claiming that their child was vaccinated with Dengvaxia,” Gorgolon said, noting that proper enlisting of the recipients and their parents would prevent more problems.

She cited an instance when a parent was interviewed by members of the media but turned out to be not in the masterlist of beneficiaries.

Close monitoring of all those who were given the initial dose of the vaccine will be critical for the next five years.