DOH: Manila, QC, Mandaluyong NCR cities with highest number of cracker injuries

MANILA: The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday named Manila as the city in the National Capital Region (NCR) with the most number of firecracker-related injuries recorded from Dec. 21-28.

The Health department said that the total number of firecracker-related cases reached 90 on Wednesday, 20 cases higher than the 70 cases recorded the previous day.

Manila reported 18 cases, followed by Quezon City with 12, and Mandaluyong with five.

Based on regions, the NCR was the topnotcher, followed by Western Visayas with three cases from Bacolod City, and two each from Bago and Iloilo City; and Calabarzon with two cases each from the cities of Antipolo and San Mateo.

Although the 90 cases is 39 percent lower compared to the same time period last year, Health Secretary Dr. Paulyn Ubial urged local government partners to beef up their campaign against the lighting of firecrackers this holiday season to achieve the least number of injuries possible.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the DOH media relations unit in Tayuman, Sta. Cruz, Manila, Ubial reiterated that 58 percent of the victims are children, appealing to parents to watch over their kids.

She also said that the alert campaign, which they formerly termed as “shame campaign,” is focused on LGUs so they could work out plans and polices that would reduce, if not totally eliminate, the number of injuries from firecrackers, especially among children.

The political will of LGU leaders could contribute a lot to bringing down the incidence of firecracker injuries, she said, adding that the health department is looking forward to their full cooperation.

With the announcement of the areas with the highest incidence of firecracker-related injuries, Ubial said they are awaiting the LGUs’ “positive reaction.”

On the suggestion that LGUs hold a community fireworks display, only Marikina City has expressed support for it, she said.

She further suggested that LGUs coordinate with other government agencies and partners, such as the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), “so we can have a peaceful and injury-free celebration by promoting the community fireworks display in their areas”. PNA