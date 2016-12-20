DOH places Hospitals on Code White

Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said hospitals are on Code White alert this holiday season in preparation for any accident during the festivities that will start by midnight today, December 21, until midnight of January 5, 2017. “There is Code Red and there is Code Blue. Code Blue is when even those who are on leave are required to report. Code Red requires all personnel on site. Code White restricts personnel from going on leave,” Ubial said. “Code White is more of preparedness. The hospital is ready 24/7,” she added. If, however, there are terrorist attacks like the Rizal Day bombing years ago, Code Red will be rtaised, the health official said.