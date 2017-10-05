DoH presents to civic groups proposed amendments to RH Law

The Department of Health (DoH) on Wednesday met with various civic groups to present its proposed amendments to the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Law in compliance with an order of the Supreme Court (SC).

About 30 civic groups from various sectors trooped to the DoH for a public consultation on some provisions of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 10354 or the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Law or RH Law.

Juan Antonio Perez 3rd, Population Commission executive director, said the public consultation is a way to comply with the order of the SC.

Perez added that there were still contentious issues that were discussed in the consultation on some provisions of the IRR with the groups.

“The original law allowed who are already pregnant to access family planning without the consent of the parents and the Supreme Court said that cannot be allowed, so we took that out. But some said, they should not have removed that, but we said, fine, but we have to follow the Supreme Court,” he said.

Rolando Bautista, a member of the Alliance for the Family Foundation Philippines Inc., said they are glad that natural family planning is included in the revised Implementing Rules and Regulation of the law.

On October 5, the concerned groups and individuals will submit their position paper regarding the revised provisions of the IRR of the RH Law.

On October 9, the final version will be published in a newspaper of general circulation and will take effect on October 24.

KENNETH HERNANDEZ