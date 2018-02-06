DOH pushes newborn screening vs rare diseases

With the maternal mortality ratio declining by only 45 percent since 1990 according to World Health Organization’s current health index, expanded newborn screening (ENBS) is being campaigned by different groups in celebration of National Rare Disease Month this February.

Information and education campaigns about rare disease awareness are used by the Department of Health (DOH) and other concerned agencies, to inform and educate the public to address maternal and rare diseases in the country and to reduce mortality rate on children.

ENBS could easily determine possible rare genetic diseases that can be detected within 14 days after examination.

According to Newborn Screening and Reference Center, newborn screening (NBS) is a very simple procedure to find out if a newly-born baby has disorders and defects, which could lead to mental retardation or death if left untreated.

Since most babies with metabolic disorders look quite “normal” after birth, NBS could detect early signs, which would sooner or later manifest on babies.

Marian Teresa Cuenca of the University of the Philippines Manila-Institute of Human Genetics said that newborn screening can be done 24 hours after birth.

“Kapag negative ang result ng NBS after 14 days of examination, it means normal yung baby, healthy ganun [If the NBS result is negative after 14 days, it means the baby is normal and healthy],” she added.

The screening procedure costs about P550 based on DOH Advisory Committee on NBS. It is also included in the Newborn Care Package of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. based on Philhealth Circulars 11, 11-A, and 11-B series of 2011.

This procedure is available in all hospitals, lying-in clinics, rural health units, and health centers.

A positive NBS result means the baby still needs to undergo further testing to confirm if he or she is positive any metabolic disorders.

Backed by a law

Republic Act 9288, or the Newborn Screening Act of 2004 effective since April 07, 2004, ensures that every newborn or 30-day old baby has access to the NBS procedure (Section 6), follow-up examinations on “positive” results of NBS on babies, health facilities, equipment, and centers (Section 13), and quality assurance on practices (Section 14).

Some major rare disorders that can be found from a positive NBS result include: Congenital hypothyroidism, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, galactosemia, phenylketonuria, glucose-6Phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency, and maple syrup urine disease.

From original six test panels, ENBS now offers screening for 22 disorders, which means a total of 28 disorders can now be discovered after the examination.

In October 2014, DOH Administrative Order 2014-0035, or the guidelines on the setting-up of Newborn Screening Continuity Clinics (NSSCs) was issued. This was pushed to promote NBS in the country, and help increase the knowledge on the procedure especially in the rural areas.

There are five main newborn screening centers.