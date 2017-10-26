DOH ‘ready to move forward’ with Duque appointment, says OIC

HEALTH officer-in-charge (OIC) Herminigildo Valle welcomed on Thursday the ad interim appointment of Francisco Duque as health secretary, saying the department is ready to “move forward” under his leadership.

“He is definitely capable and experienced. I’m happy to have served as OIC in the interim. The DoH is ready to move forward under his able leadership,” Valle said in a text message.

Valle also said the announcement had “excellent timing” as he was presiding their National Staff Meeting in Iloilo.

“I just announced this (the appointment) at our National Staff Meeting here in Iloilo where all the DoH hospital chiefs and regional centers are in attendance. Excellent timing for the announcement,” he said.

Duque served under the Arroyo administration as health secretary from June 2005 to January 2010, when he was appointed chairman of the Civil Service Commission (CSC). Duque was also named chairman of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

He replaced former Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial who was rejected by the Commission on Appointments on October 10.