    DOH receives medicines from PCSO

    The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), through the PCSO Medicine Donation Program, donated medicines to the Department of Health-Philippine Center for Specialized Healthcare Integrated Internship Program (DOH-PCSHIIP) at the PCSO Extension Office at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on April 4.

    Medical practitioner Marianne Anne Gabaon (second from left) receives the medicines in behalf of DOH-PCSHIIP from PCSO Medical Services Department (MSD) personnel Georgette Asuncion (left). Also in photo are Mark Jay Mapile and Noel Macaya of the health agency

    Doctors from DOH-PCSHIIP received the medicines which will be used during their medical and dental missions. The PCSO Medicine Donation Program aims to augment the needed medicines of qualified government and non-government agencies to enable them to implement efficient and effective health care services.

    LEILA VALENCIA/PHOTO BY ARNOLD RAMOS

