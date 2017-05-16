DOH receives medicines from PCSO

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), through the PCSO Medicine Donation Program, donated medicines to the Department of Health-Philippine Center for Specialized Healthcare Integrated Internship Program (DOH-PCSHIIP) at the PCSO Extension Office at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on April 4.

Doctors from DOH-PCSHIIP received the medicines which will be used during their medical and dental missions. The PCSO Medicine Donation Program aims to augment the needed medicines of qualified government and non-government agencies to enable them to implement efficient and effective health care services.

LEILA VALENCIA/PHOTO BY ARNOLD RAMOS