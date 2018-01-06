DoH records 449 cases of firecracker injuries

The Department of Health’s (DoH) Epidemiology Bureau has recorded 449 firecracker-related injuries during the surveillance period that ran from December 21 last year to January 5.

Out of the 449 cases recorded in sentinel hospitals, 243 came from Metro Manila.

Of the 243 registered in Metro Manila, 114 cases came from Manila; 29 from Quezon City; 17 from Valenzuela City; 16 from Pasig City; 14 from Marikina City; 13 from Caloocan City and Mandaluyong City; 6 from Las Piñas City and Navotas City; and 15 from other municipalities.

The Ilocos Region recorded 46 cases; Calabarzon with 44 cases; Western Visayas with 41 cases; Central Luzon with 26; and Bicol Region with 15.

The total number is 182 cases or 29 percent cases lower than the figures recorded during the same period in 2016 and 48 percent lower than the five-year average from 2012 to 2016.

At press time, there have been no recorded deaths and fireworks ingestion.

One stray bullet case was recorded in Caloocan, according to the Philippine National Police.

Majority or 79 percent of the victims were males with ages ranging from 11 months to 69 with most of the cases involving 13-year-old boys.

Two-hundred-forty-six of them were active users of fireworks.

“Piccolo” remains as the top cause of the injuries, injuring 149.

Other firecrackers used were “boga” and “5-star.”

Majority or 367 of the cases sustained blast injuries without need for amputation; 76 had eye injuries; and 18 were blast injuries with need for amputation.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd reminded the public to immediately seek medical attention if there are still any untreated firecracker injuries.

He said there may be a likelihood that they may get infected by tetanus if they did not go to the hospital to have their injuries treated.

“It is quite possible that there were many more firecracker injuries in the past than those actually recorded and reported because many such victims did not go to health facilities for treatment of their injuries,” Duque added.

“It would surely mean an increase in our injury tally, but I urge all our countrymen who have suffered these injuries to come in for treatment. Tetanus infection is a serious health problem that should be prevented or dealt with as soon as possible,” he said.

The DoH said health professionals in emergency rooms or out-patient departments of all government hospitals are trained and equipped to address the risks of tetanus infection in injuries from pyrotechnics and other causes.

In June last year, President Rodrigo Duterte issued Executive Order 28, which confined the use of firecrackers to community fireworks display areas to minimize risk of injuries and casualties.