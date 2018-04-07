DoH records 871 HIV cases in February

The Department of Health (DoH) Epidemiology Bureau has recorded 871 newly diagnosed cases of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) with 135 of those in advanced stages of infection.

According to the latest HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines (HARP), 848 cases were recorded for the same period last year.

The HARP report showed 96 percent or 976 of those infected were male with an average age of 27. Almost a third of the new cases are from Metro Manila with 32 percent or 275 cases. The provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon reported 132 cases, while Central Luzon had 79 cases.

Western Visayas had 67 cases or eight percent while Central Visayas had 86 cases or 10 percent.

Sexual contact remains the top mode of HIV transmission.

The report said 86 percent or 723 cases of those infected were males having sex with males (MSM). The virus was also spread through needle sharing and mother-to-child transmission.

Six of the women in the report were pregnant when they were diagnosed with positive of the virus. Three came from Central Visayas and one each from Central Luzon, Western Visayas and Metro Manila.

The report said 72 Overseas Filipino Workers were also infected, and 36 cases were men who had sex with men.

Also, 13 percent or 113 of the new cases came from those who engage in transactional sex.

Twenty-two patients died due to various complications linked to HIV.

The government had recorded 52,280 cases of HIV since the first infection was reported in 1984. At least 2,511 victims have died.