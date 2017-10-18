DoH records lower dengue cases since January

The Department of Health (DoH) recorded a total of 76,391 of dengue fever cases from January 1 until September 2, almost half of the 139,937 cases or about 45.4 percent decrease in the same period last year.

Among the cases, 413 deaths were reported which is 200 less than the 614 recorded in the same period in 2016. Records showed that all regions, except in Metro Manila, showed decreasing trends in dengue cases this year. Metro Manila was the lone region with an upward trend of cases, recording a 29.2 percent increase or 2,539 additional cases compared with the same data last year. With high recorded cases are Metro Manila were 11,244; Central Luzon –10,570; Calabarzon – 9,830; Central Visayas – 8,958 and Central Mindanao with 6,368. Provinces most affected were Metro Manila 14.7 percent; Cebu 8.8 percent; South Cotabato 4.7 percent; Pampanga 4.3 percent and Negros Occidental 4 percent. With high cases of mortality are Central Visayas 73, Metro Manila 68, Calabarzon 48, Western Visayas 44 and Central Luzon 37. People infected by the disease usually belong to the 5 to 9 age group with most cases were male of 53.6 percent.

