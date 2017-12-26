DoH records lower firecracker injuries

The Department of Health (DoH) Epidemiology Bureau said there were only 14 firecracker-related injuries reported—61 percent lower than that in 2016—since it started monitoring these cases on December 21.

The 14 firecracker-related injuries were recorded in sentinel hospitals, including 10 from Metro Manila. Among the 10, seven of the cases came from Manila while Pasig, Las Piñas and Quezon City reported one case each.

This was 22 cases or 61 percent lower than the 37 cases reported for the same period in 2016 or 73 percent lower than the five-year average from 2012 to 2016.

The first of the 14 cases was that of Jaime Mangahas, 62 of Barangay Pag-asa in Quezon City. He lit a whistle bomb on Christmas day but failed to release it early enough so it blasted on his hand. He nearly lost his right index finger. Mangahas was rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center early Monday morning and was released shortly before 8 a.m.

Majority of the 13 other cases involved males aged 11 to 58 years old, including 12 active users. The illegal firecracker “piccolo” caused nine of the injuries.

In Basista, Pangasinan, a blast injury resulting in amputation was caused by “Boga,” which produces a cannon-like sound.

As of press time, there have been no recorded deaths, fireworks ingestion and stray bullet injuries.

Earlier, Health Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo said he expected a lower number of cases this year since President Rodrigo Duterte issued Executive Order 28 last June 20.

EO 28 stipulates that the use of firecrackers must be confined or limited only to community fireworks displays to minimize the risk of injuries and casualties.

The Health department has been on Code White since December 21 to heighten response to firecracker-related injuries during the Christmas season and especially during the coming New Year celebration.

Code White refers to the readiness of hospital manpower, such as general and orthopedic surgeons, anesthesiologists, internists, operating room nurses, eye doctors, and eye, nose and throat, as well as head and neck specialists, to respond to any emergency situation.

Quezon City passed in November an ordinance banning the use of firecrackers in public places. Violators will be charged a fine of P5,000 or a one-year imprisonment, depending on the court’s discretion.

wirth GLEE JALEA