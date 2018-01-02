DoH reports 171 more cases of ‘cracker injuries

The Department of Health (DoH)-Epidemiology Bureau has recorded an additional 171 firecracker-related injuries, bringing the total to 362 cases since the start of the surveillance period on December 21, 2017 to January 2.

Out of the 362 cases recorded in sentinel hospitals, 201 came from Metro Manila.

Of the 201, 97 cases came from Manila; 23 cases from Quezon City; 14 from Pasig City; Caloocan City and Marikina City with 12 each; Mandaluyong City with 11 cases; Las Piñas City, 6 cases; and other municipalities with 16.

The Ilocos Region recorded 35 cases; Calabarzon, 34; Western Visayas, 27; Bicol Region, 15; and Central Visayas, 13.

Calabarzon is made up of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

These cases under the surveillance period are 57 percent lower than the five-year average from 2012 to 2016.

At press time, there have been no recorded deaths and fireworks ingestion.

One stray-bullet case was recorded in Caloocan, according to the Philippine National Police.

Majority or 79 percent of the cases of firecracker injuries were males with ages ranging from 11 months to 69 and with most of the cases involving boys of 13.

Illegal firecracker “piccolo” remains as the top cause of the injuries, injuring 129.

Other firecrackers used were “boga” and “five-star.”

Majority or 300 of the cases involved blast injuries without need for amputation; 61 had eye injuries; and 12 were blast injuries with need for amputation.

In June of last year, President Rodrigo Duterte issued Executive Order 28, which stipulates the use of firecrackers to be confined or limited only to community fireworks display areass to minimize risk of injuries and casualties.