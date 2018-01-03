DOH reports 44 more firecracker injuries

The Department of Health (DoH) Epidemiology Bureau has recorded additional 44 firecracker-related injuries, bringing to 406 the total cases since the start of the surveillance period from December 21 to January 3. Of the 406 cases recorded in sentinel hospitals, 219 are from Metro Manila, of which 103 cases from Manila; Quezon City – 26; Valenzuela – 16; Pasig – 15; Marikina City – 14; Caloocan – 12; Mandaluyong – 11; Las Piñas – six and other towns with 16 incidents. Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) has recorded 41 cases; Ilocos Region with 40; Western Visayas – 37; Central Luzon – 25; and Bicol Region – 15. The surveillance period’s cases of 210 are 34 percent lower than the same period last year and 53 percent lower than the five-year average from 2012 to 2016. As of Wednesday, there have been no recorded deaths and fireworks ingestion while one stray bullet case was recorded in Caloocan, according to the Philippine National Police. Majority or 79 percent of the cases were males, ages ranging from 11 months to 69 years old, while most involving 13-year-old boys, with 216 of them were active users. Illegal firecracker “Piccolo” remains the top cause of injuries with 136 case while others were caused by “Boga” and “5-Star.”