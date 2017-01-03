DOH reports 581 firecracker injuries

THE Department of Health (DOH) reported more cases of firework-related injuries (FWRIs), bringing the total to 581 as of Tuesday, which is 36 percent or 328 cases less than the five-year period average. It is also 323 cases fewer than that for the same period last year, with 55 percent were from National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) with 319. Region 6 followed NCR with 71, Region 3 with 40 and Region 1 and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) with 39 each. Top cities in NCR include Manila with 107, Quezon City with 70 and Marikina with 27. Illegal fireworks caused majority of FWRIs with piccolo topping the list and accounting for 186 of 299. Other top injury-causing fireworks are kwitis with 78 and luces with 36. Nearly 70 percent of FWRIs caused by piccolo that were lighted by active users aged 15 years old and below.