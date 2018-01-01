DoH reports fewer firecracker injuries

The Department of Health’s (DoH) Epidemiology Bureau has recorded 86 firecracker-related injuries, 47 percent lower than number recorded during the same period last year, since the start of the surveillance period on December 21.

The cases were recorded in sentinel hospitals, including 44 from Metro Manila.

Of the 44, 25 cases came from Manila; four from Mandaluyong, Quezon City and Valenzuela; three from Pasig; two from Las Piñas; and one each from Navotas and Taguig.

Western Visayas recorded 11 cases; Bicol Region with nine; and Central Visayas with six injuries.

The numbers are 76 cases less or 47 percent lower than the 162 cases reported during the same period in 2016 and 60 percent lower than the five-year average from 2012 to 2016.

As of press time, there have been no recorded deaths, fireworks ingestion and stray bullet injuries.

Majority or 82 of the victims were males aged 11 months to 62 years old.

70 of the victims sustained blast injuries without amputation, 14 sustained eye injuries and four cases involved amputation due to blast injury.

Illegal firecracker “Piccolo” remains as the top cause of the injuries, injuring 54. Other firecrackers used were “Boga,” “5-Star,” “Bazooka,” and “Triangle.”

In a statement, Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd encouraged the public to join community-based fireworks display to minimize injuries.