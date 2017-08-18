DOH to send team to Nueva Ecija towns affected by bird flu

A TEAM from the Department of Health (DOH) will be deployed to Nueva Ecija after Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol announced on Friday an outbreak of bird flu in two farms in the region, an official said.

“They have readied themselves because if the results turn out positive [of bird flu]they will be deployed there to help with the Department of Agriculture to continue what they started this past week,” said Health Assistant Secretary Enrique Tayag.

Tayag said Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial had been informed of the situation ahead of Piñol’s announcement.

“Yesterday, a team from the Department of Health learned that there were also chickens dying in San Isidro and Jaen in Nueva Ecija,” he said.

Tayag said the DOH would send a team from Pampanga to the affected farms.

Tayag reminded the public that the bird flu outbreak was an animal health concern and should not be a cause of alarm.

“We are in a state of heightened vigilance because we know that this bird flu situation is in feathered animals, particularly in chickens. There is no report of infection. We are continuously monitoring that. It remains an animal health problem,” he said. KENNETH HERNANDEZ