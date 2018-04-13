DoH sets anti-measles vaccination campaign

The Department of Health (DoH) will conduct an anti-measles vaccination drive to combat the spread of the disease in the country.

The campaign came after outbreaks were recorded in the first quarter of the year.

The National Measles Supplemental Immunization Activity (SIA) will be conducted on April 25-May 25 in Metro Manila and in Mindanao on May 9-June 8.

Children six months to 5 years old are targeted by the vaccination campaign.

Health workers are instructed to practice standard immunization safety procedures to prevent adverse events following immunization (AEFI) and transmission of blood-borne infections.

They are also advised not to use vials with any sign of contamination or breakage.

According to government data, 4,168 measles cases were reported nationwide from January 1 to March 26.

Out of the 4,168 reported cases, 723 were laboratory-confirmed measles with a total of 13 deaths.

Most of the confirmed cases came from Davao Region (27.73 percent), Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (21.59 percent), Zamboanga Peninsula (14.32 percent), Soccksargen (10.45 percent) and Northern Mindanao (10 percent).

Although Outbreak Response Immunization by the Health department is being implemented in affected provinces, the measles virus transmission continues to affect individuals.

In a statement on Thusday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd asked parents to bring their children to local hospitals to be properly attended.

“In the event of a serious AEFI, we advise parents to immediately bring their child to any DoH hospital, the local government hospital for proper treatment and management,” according to Duque.

To allay fears of the public regarding immunization, the Health chief said measles vaccination is safe and side effects are “generally mild and transient” and severe and systemic reactions following vaccination are rare.

“Rest assured that your DoH is deeply committed to protecting our children against serious and often fatal vaccine-preventable diseases like measles through the provision of vaccination,” he added.

Last March, the Health department declared an outbreak in Negros Oriental after 19 cases of measles were reported in the towns of Bacung, Mabinay, San Jose, Santa Catalina, Siaton and Valencia and Dumaguete City.

A village in Taguig City also declared an outbreak in March after seven cases were reported.

In February, the DoH reported a measles outbreak in Zamboanga City, prompting the agency and the local government to launch a massive immunization program in villages.

According to the latest data from the City Health Office, five children have died since the declaration of the outbreak.

The parents of two fatalities had refused vaccination for their children.

In January, local government units in Davao declared a measles outbreak in the province with 222 people affected.

Measles is an acute and contagious disease caused by a virus.

It is characterized by a profusion of small red spots on the skin.