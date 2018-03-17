DoH team monitors dengue outbreaks

The Department of Health (DoH) has sent a team to Cavite, south of Manila, to respond to dengue outbreaks in the province that have affected nine towns and two cities.

Health Undersecretary Rolando Domingo said they will conduct vector-control measures such as fogging and clean-up of to prevent the spread of mosquitoes, carriers of the disease.

“Yes, there has been an increase in cases in the last few days, 10 days at least. There were outbreaks in some towns in Cavite, so we are monitoring those right now, our surveillance unit is monitoring. We have so much to do,” Domingo added.

He said the dengue patients were getting better.

The Cavite Provincial Health Office has declared outbreaks in the towns of General Emilio Aguinaldo, Indang, Mendez, Naic, Noveleta, Rosario and Tanza and in the cities of Cavite and Trece Martires.

The health office had noted an increase of dengue cases in the first quarter of this year.

Despite the DoH reporting a lower number of dengue cases at the start of the year, the provincial health office recorded 1,499 cases from January 1 to March 11, a 64-percent case increase compared to 914 in the same period last year.

Five patients have died from dengue in the affected areas.

Cavite supposedly is one of the areas where the anti-dengue Dengvaxia vaccine was rolled out, with 143,192 schoolchildren also supposedly inoculated with the vaccine.

The dengue immunization program was initiated in 2016 as a school-based program under then-Health Secretary Janette Garin.

An estimated 830,000 individuals were inoculated with the vaccine.