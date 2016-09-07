DOH vaccines ‘sterilize’ women

An anti-tetanus vaccination program of the Department of Health (DOH) is ongoing despite the vaccines having been shown to contain a hormone that sterilizes women, a lawmaker disclosed on Wednesday.

“I am very alarmed that the anti-tetanus vaccination program of the DOH started by then Secretary Juan Flavier in 1993 is still ongoing. Our group of pro-lifers proved that these vaccines–which were administered to women of child-bearing age from 14-44 years old–were laced with the human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) hormone.

HCG is a hormone that is naturally occurring in women but which, when injected as a vaccine, causes a sterilizing effect on the woman’s body. Institutional findings stated clearly that HCG should not be present in the toxoids,” Rep. Lito Atienza of Buhay party-list group said during a budget briefing for the DOH.

Atienza, also senior deputy minority leader, questioned DOH Secretary Paulyn Ubial on why these tetanus vaccines are not being administered to fishermen or laborers who are more at risk of tetanus infection because of their livelihood.

“Why is it that for the past 20 years, the DOH has been targeting women of reproductive age for this program instead of our fisherfolk and laborers who are more in danger of being infected with tetanus? Is this not part of a bigger plan of the World Health Organization (WHO) to control the population of Third World countries like the Philippines, India and Pakistan?” the congressman asked.

Atienza also scored the Health department for allocating a huge budget of more than P4 billion for its so-called Reproductive Health (RH) program, which includes purchase of pills, condoms and other contraceptives.

“The DOH insists on calling it a Reproductive Health program. Isn’t it in fact a population control program? Why spend so much money on contraceptives that only expose women to health hazards?” Atienza again asked.

He raised the issue of drug addiction, pointing out that the DOH budget to address the growing problem is only P3 billion compared to the P4.2 billion allocated for the RH program.

“Don’t you [the Health department]feel a bit guilty that a huge problem like drug addiction–which no less than President Rodrigo Duterte is fighting head-on–enjoys only a budget of P3 billion while the RH program has P4.2 billion? It is really saddening to know that the DOH allocates more funds to making women develop a contraceptive mentality rather than giving more priority to the government’s anti-drug campaign,” Atienza said.