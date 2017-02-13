DOH warns of unsafe water in Surigao

Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial advised everyone in earthquake-stricken Surigao City to disinfect water before drinking “even if the water comes from safe sources.” The people are encouraged to boil water for 20 minutes if they do not have disinfectant solutions like hyposol and chlorine tablets to purify the water which the Department of Health (DOH) has been distributing after the earthquake. The DOH is also distributing jerry cans or liquid containers with faucets. Meanwhile, Ubial said they have teams going around to identify those with injuries, even very small, for anti-tetanus shots. They are also providing prophylaxis for possible leptospirosis because of the ongoing floods in many areas of Surigao del Norte and Agusan del Sur. Children aged five and below are provided with vitamins A and Zinc at the evacuation centers.