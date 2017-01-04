DOH warns vs tetanus from firecracker wounds

ASSISTANT Secretary of Health Enrique Tayag has called on the public to seek medical attention once injured by a firecracker to prevent risks of tetanus. Tetanus is a serious illness that causes the locking of the jaws and can lead to death if not immediately treated. “One can acquire tetanus as early as two days after getting an eye injury from firecrackers,” Tayag said. He, however, said it is more dangerous and may even be fatal if signs and symptoms appeared late. Tayag advised those injured from firecrackers to cleanse their wounds, no matter how small, under running water and then go to the hospital for anti-tetanus shots.