DOH warns vs water, food-borne diseases

BAGUIO CITY: The Department of Health (DoH) regional officer here has warned the public to be cautious of food and water-borne diseases as bacteria develop easier with hotter temperature.

Geeny Anne Austria of DOH–Cordillera Autonomous Region (CAR) said during the Kapihan media forum that with the summer heat, common illnesses like typhoid fever and acute bloody diarrhea are caused by food and water contamination.

The DOH–CAR Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU) monitoring report from January to March 18 this year showed 322 cases of acute bloody diarrhea and 364 typhoid patients in the region.

Austria also advised the public on proper handling and storage of food, which she said must be prepared and cooked in moderation to avoid leftovers.

Other summer illnesses the public needs to watch out for are influenza-like diseases and dengue that have

become a year-round concern.

The RESU recorded 1,671 influenza-like illnesses and 306 dengue suspects in Cordillera.

While the Health department expects dengue cases to decrease this summer season, the public is still advised to clear all possible mosquito breeding sites as clustering of cases in some areas are noted particularly in the villages of Bulanao and Dagupan Centro in Tabuk City, Kalinga.

Health authorities also advised the public to immediately go to any health facility or seek medical attention for any sign or symptom of illness.