DOING GOOD WITH DENIM

Gap



From its Recycle Your Blues Campaign, held during the holidays, Gap Philippines was able to collect a total of 4,584 pairs of denim jeans. In Metro Manila alone, Gap received 3,649 pairs for adults and 187 pairs for kids. All collected denim jeans from Metro Manila were turned over to Pangarap Foundation, a beneficiary of Hands on Manila that provides community development programs for street children and their families, while the jeans collected in Cebu and Davao were donated to International Care Ministries, an organization that helps less fortunate families in southern Philippines.



