Doing things right vs doing the right things

Management is doing things right;

Leadership is doing the right things.

Peter Drucker

IT is striking that in appointing Senior Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra as the new Secretary of Justice vice Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd, President Duterte gave him only one instruction: ‘Do what is right.”

Only four words. Nothing about the drug war and the criminal justice system. Nothing about due process and extrajudicial killings. Nothing about the stakes in the success or failure of the justice department and its many agencies.

The instruction is far-reaching and pregnant with implications. It locates the challenge to the new justice secretary in the vortex of leadership and management in our public affairs today.

Duterte’s instruction is almost as pithy as Drucker’s original and classic formulation of the challenge to leadership and management.

The essential Drucker

Peter Drucker, the father of modern management, laid out the essential guidepost, which is quoted in full in The Essential Drucker (Taylor & Francis Ltd, 2000), which collects his essential and strongest writings in one volume.

He wrote: “Management is doing things right—improving operational performance, maximizing revenues, and reducing expenses while increasing artistic production values and audience appreciation. Leadership is doing the right things—setting organizational priorities and allocating human and fiscal resources to fulfill the organization’s vision.” This quote has been proven in many corporations. Being a leader is not just all about executing procedures. Leadership is far deeper than management. It makes you think of what you believe is right and the responsibility of practicing it in your workplace is in your hands.

The formulation is possibly the most quoted among Drucker’s many instructions, aphorisms and insights. It derives its power and enduring interest from the power of the word “right” in the English language.

Ever since Drucker wrote the words, management professors and students have discussed no end their meaning. Managers and business leaders have applied them in their companies and practice of management. Other management theorists and leaderships gurus have vainly tried to invent their own quotable quotes on the science and art of leading organizations.

Leaders and their missions

Drucker taught that within a few years, leaders lose sight of their mission and essential role and become more focused on methods or efficiency, rather than staying focused on primary purpose.

This statement implies that leaders cannot afford to prioritize doing things right over doing the right things. That is why being a true leader must show that he/she is the one who must stay focused on goals. Leaders do the vision while management does the process.

A leader by its meaning is the one who goes first and leads by example, so that others will be motivated to follow him. In that case, in order to be a great leader, you should be aware of the right things to do, rather than the procedures and processes. Doing things right basically isn’t the best way to do things because one will just be following a procedure, while doing the right things generally aims at identifying and modifying the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization.

Drucker believers and disciples have come up with interesting variations and interpretations of his dictum as follows:

Efficiency: Doing things right. Effectiveness: Doing the right things.

Tactical thinking is Doing things right. Strategic thinking is Doing the right things.

Doing things right is taking appropriate steps in order to achieve the required objective. It is executing.

Doing the right things is doing what are good for the organization as well as for the people.

Right action

Drucker scholar Desmond Berghofer wrote the following reflection on Drucker’s great insight:

“To do ‘the right thing’ means to make a choice among possibilities in favor of something the collective wisdom of humanity knows to be the way to act. To “do things right” carries the meaning of efficiency, effectiveness, expertise and the like. This does not mean leaders are inefficient or lack expertise, nor that managers know nothing about the big picture. It is simply a way of highlighting that a leader must call upon a broad band of intuitive knowledge and use it to give guidance and direction.

“Two things are critical here. The first is we believe that somehow out of all the myriad possibilities in a complex world there is something we can call ‘right action’ in a given situation.”

The second is we believe someone, namely, the leader, will be able to find “the right thing” and choose to do it, no matter what. Both of these beliefs say much about why human affairs sometimes go so well, and why at other times they go very badly.

Berghokfer ends his essay with a brief on the role of ethics:

“Ethics lie at the core of a successful society or organization, and ethical leadership is one continuing need. We are seeing today the moral fiber in our own peace-loving society warped and weakened by leaders in high places who do not do the right thing. But sadly, they are to a large degree poor products of our own inadequate efforts to place ethical teaching at the center point of who we are and what we stand for.”

Restoring dignity to DoJ

Secretary Guevarra vowed at his oath-taking to restore dignity to the Department of Justice. He clearly knows what he is up against.

The DoJ sank to the lower depths under the leadership of Leila de Lima, when the secretary no less allegedly colluded with drug lords in the conversion of the national state penitentiary into a hub for the distribution of illegal drugs in the country, and when drugs lords who were in detention at Bilibid continued to ply their business there. De Lima became President Benigno Aquino 3rd’s chief enforcer of his selective justice policy and government agencies for criminal justice were used as tools for the harassment and persecution of political opponents. De Lima’s election to the Senate was only further proof of corruption.

Aguirre was clearly no improvement on De Lima. He fell into so many scandals during his watch that it was a wonder to many why he was not fired sooner. His prominent wig became a metaphor for the rot being hidden in the justice department.

When Aguirre could not file cases against drug lords who were already in custody, some of whom had already confessed to drug trafficking, and allowed the public proclamation of their innocence by government prosecutors, it was clearly the last straw for Duterte. He had to let go of his classmate and fraternity brother.

Both De Lima and Aguirre never heard about doing the right things and doing things right. It did not even occur to them to wonder.

So, yes, the Department of Justice needs to recover its dignity. It is the official legal arm of the Republic of the Philippines. Within the department are several law enforcement agencies that investigate violations of the law.

It is no accident but a mark of importance, that the secretary of justice is called the attorney general in the United States. It was the post which John F. Kennedy gave to his brother, Robert Kennedy, who himself looked ripe for a run for the White House, but was tragically assassinated too.

Our most famous justice secretaries are not famous for historic achievements, but for scandals and wrongdoing. There is plenty of work to do.

