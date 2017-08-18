DoJ chief slams Trillanes

Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre 2nd on Friday accused Senator Antonio Trillanes 4th of setting the stage to clear trader Kenneth Dong, who was tagged in the P6.4 billion illegal drugs shipment into which the Bureau of Customs was dragged; Dong is also facing rape charges before the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

“Amusing. I had a good laugh when I read it. We could all use the comic relief he provided,” Aguirre said in a statement reacting to Trillanes’ speculations.

“Senator Trillanes is already writing the ending of a story that has yet to start. While it is true that I said there is a possibility for Mr. Dong to be a state witness, I also said that it will all depend on the determination of him not appearing to be the most guilty. Such a fact has yet to be established. The statement of Sen. Trillanes at this point is too premature, that it is laughable,” Aguirre added.

The NBI served on Dong last Tuesday a warrant of arrest for rape that the Parañaque RTC issued on June 30.

Aguirre said Trillanes has become a storyteller courting public attention.

It was Trillanes who also presented Arturo Lascañas to the Senate to talk about President Duterte’s alleged involvement in the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS).

“Since Senator Trillanes is into story writing nowadays, perhaps he should also tell all concerned and responsible media practitioners where he is hiding Lascañas, who admitted killing media man and radio anchor Jun Pala. Now that is a story worth telling,” he added.