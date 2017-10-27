DOJ ends probe of teen killing; 3-man panel to issue resolution in Nov

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) wrapped up its investigation on the teen killing in Caloocan City in August and would determine whether there was probable cause for a case to be filed in court against the policemen linked to the fatal shooting of the alleged drug suspect.

Associate Prosecution Attorney II Moises Acayan said the case has been submitted for resolution before a three-man panel following the submission of a joint rejoinder by 12 police officers accused in the death of Kian Loyd de los Santos, 17.

“The three-man panel of prosecutors will issue a resolution anytime on the second week of November, subject to the approval of Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon and Acting Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan Jr.,” Acayan said.

Aside from the 12 policemen, the four other respondents were Chief Inspector Amor Cerillo, Precinct 7 commander; PO3 Arnel Oares, PO1 Jerwin Cruz, and PO1 Jeremias Pereda. The last three were said to be with the victim on the night of August 16.

The 12 policemen maintained that they had nothing to do with the death of de los Santos, saying they were not present during the Aug. 16 anti-drug operation.

Cerillo was included being the immediate superior of the three police officers who were caught on closed-circuit television manhandling the victim.

Separate complaints for murder, violation of domicile under Article 128 of the Revised Penal Code, and planting of evidence under Section 29 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 were filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) against Cerillo, Oares, Cruz and Pereda.

De los Santos’ parents, Saldy and Lorenza, attended the hearing on Friday but left immediately.

The killing sparked public outrage, especially after a CCTV footage showed a defenseless teen kneeling before the policemen while a witness said that de los Santos even begged for his life.

Even President Rodrigo Duterte expressed disgust at the behavior of the policemen and assured de los Santos’ parents in a meeting with them in Malacanang that their son would get justice.

