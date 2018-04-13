DoJ estafa ruling on tuna canning firm ‘isolated,’ won’t affect operations, says executive

TUNA-CANNING firm Alliance Select Foods International, Inc. affirmed on Friday that the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) order to file estafa against the company’s former officials was “isolated” and would not affect current operations.

A 22-page resolution signed by Justice Undersecretary Deo L. Marco, dated March 27, 2018 but was released to media only on Thursday, said that there was probable cause to file estafa charges against former Alliance Select officials namely Jonathan Y. Dee, Alvin Y. Dee, Joanna Y. Dee-Laurel, Teresita S. Ladanga, Grace S. Dogillo and Arak Ratborihan.

This comes after the company’s shareholders, Harvest All Investment Limited, Victory Fund Limited and Bondeast Private Limited and Hedy S.C. Yap Chua, Alliance’s foreign shareholders, filed the case, alleging that the respondents improperly used their investments in the company—worth over P75 million, more than $65,000, and another P4 million—to engage in supposedly illegal activities and transactions.

In a phone interview with The Manila Times late Thursday, Alliance Select vice president and legal head Kris Ambrocio said that the DoJ’s order was isolated and would not affect business operations.

“We affirm that there are no charges that can be filed against the incumbent [officials],” she said.

“So the dismissal against them, the continued dismissal against them, we’re happy about that because the current management is able to focus on completing the turnaround of the company and rehabilitating it,” she added.

“It’s just more of isolated transactions between the shareholders … and the former management. Alliance Select is separate. It just really involves now the former directors and the shareholders.”

Ambrocio said Alliance Select would continue focusing on making the firm profitable and the ruling would not affect in any way “the security, the liberty, and the freedom of our managers to continue with our business to ensure reliable operations.” ANGELICA BALLESTEROS