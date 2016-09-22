DOJ flip-flops, orders filing of drug raps vs Marcelino

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reversed its earlier resolution withdrawing the drug case against Lt. Col. Ferdinand Marcelino and filed a complaint against the Marine official.

After reviewing Marcelino’s case, the DOJ partially granted the motion for reconsideration filed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Illegal Drugs Group.

However, the Justice department only filed charges for drug possession against Marcelino and Yan Yi Shou, maintaining its earlier stance that there is no sufficient evidence to charge the duo with manufacture of illegal drugs.

In June this year, the DoJ ordered the withdrawal of the cases against Marcelino for lack of probable cause.

The case was reviewed by Assistant State Prosecutor Alexander Suarez and the resolution was approved by Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon.

Marcelino, a former intelligence officer of the PDEA, and Yan were arrested in a drug raid in January. They were seen entering a house in Manila believed to be a shabu laboratory where over P380 million worth of drugs were confiscated.

Marcelino and Van claimed that that they were conducting a legitimate anti-drug operation.