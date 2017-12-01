DoJ forms task force vs rogue police

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has formed a task force to handle charges lodged by the Philippine National Police- Counter Intelligence Task Force (PNP-CITF) against erring policemen. In Department Order 697 dated October 25, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd tapped 14 prosecutors to conduct preliminary investigations on the cases filed by PNP-CITF. The head of the task force is Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Severino Gana. Also included in the 14-man team are Senior Assistant State Prosecutors Juan Pedro Navera, Susan Azarcon, Edwin Dayog, Susan Villanueva, Ma. Emilia Victorio, and Hazel Decena-Valdez; Assistant State Prosecutors Aristotle Reyes, Consuelo Corazon Pazzuiagan, Chulo Palencia Jr.,; and Assistant Prosecution Attorneys Borgy Calugay, Jonathan Paul Dimaano, Joan Carla Garcia and Loverhette Jeffrey Villordon.