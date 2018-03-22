DOJ issues lookout bulletin against casino lord Okada

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against Japanese casino lord Kazuo Okada who is facing criminal complaints before the Prosecutor’s Office in Parañaque and Makati. The order signed by Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre mandated Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente to instruct all immigration officers in the country’s airports and seaports to be on the lookout to prevent attempts of Okada to leave the Philippines. Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc. (TRLEI), the management company of Okada Manila filed two complaints for multi-million dollar estafa before the Paranaque City Prosecutors’ Office and perjury before the Makati City Prosecutors’ Office against Okada. Okada is facing swindling and embezzlement of funds and breach of trust perpetrated on some companies under the umbrella of the Japanese listed company, Universal Entertainment Corp. (UEC) in several countries including the Philippines. The RLEI is a subsidiary of UEC.